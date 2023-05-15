MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The 8th annual Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style will begin on May 24, and the finale will be on May 25. The event is being put on by U.P. Home Health and Hospice. The performers are putting on fundraisers that will benefit the U.P. Hospice Foundation and its programs. All of the proceeds will be donated back to hospice patients and their families.

“We are Black Panther and we were picked to do contemporary ballet, which is very challenging. It is great because we embrace challenges,” said Josh Thatcher, Dancing with our Stars contestant.

This event will be hosted at Forest Roberts Theatre on the campus of Northern Michigan University. The doors will be opening at 6:30 PM with the show beginning at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available for purchase, for more information click here