8th Annual Iron Range Roll scheduled for June 15

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – June 5, 2021 bicyclists will take off on a 16-mile point-to-point race starting at Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming and finishing at the Marquette Commons.

They will travel along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, a primarily downhill route. The biking event aims for inclusiveness that promotes healthy living, fun and giving pack with participants of all ages and abilities. Iron Range Roll is both family friendly and competitive. There are several heats for participants of all different speeds. Registrants can sign up until Friday, June 4. To receive a gauranteed commemorative t-shirt, participants must sign up by Monday, May 17.

The race begins at 1:00 P.M. on June 5. They will send participants onto the course in waves of approximately 25 people. Cyclists are all invited to attend the awards presentation at the YMCA of Marquette County following the race, beginning around 4:00 P.M. Connect Marquette has raised over $25,000 for the YMCA of Marquette County’s Youth Programming over the past seven years, Connect Marquette will donate the benefits of this race to the local non-profit fitness and education center as well. The cost of the race is $35 Race Fee + $3.50 SignUp Fee or $40 Race Fee + $3.50 Sign Up Fee after April 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT.

If you wish to volunteer instead of ride, you can sign up at IronRangeRoll.com and click volunteer. They are looking for people to help set up the course, take pictures and more. To see updates about the event you can visit IronRangeRoll.com or find Iron Range Roll on Facebook for more details.

Sponsors of the race include, Iron Ore Heritage Trail, Cities of Ishpeming, Negaunee and Marquette, Townships of Negaunee and Marquette, and the YMCA of Marquette County.

Connect Marquette is honored to partner with our sponsors, the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, the Cities of Ishpeming, Negaunee, and Marquette, Townships of Negaunee and Marquette, and the YMCA of Marquette County to present an annual recreation event that celebrates the connection of our communities along the IOHT.