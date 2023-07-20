AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Alger County Sheriff’s Office received a call on July 19 around 6 p.m. reporting that three young male subjects were missing from the Hiawatha Boy Scouts camp on Doe Lake Road in Au Train Township.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the information received indicated that the missing subjects were on a hiking excursion when they became separated from the hiking group. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies, Alger County K9 Unit, and the Alger County Rescue 21 team were dispatched for a search. The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.

Upon arrival all units began their search efforts and ultimately located the missing subjects within approximately half an hour. All subjects were located and in good health.

Alger County dispatchers were able to contact the missing children via 911 texting. By doing so, they were able to obtain GPS coordinates for the search team to respond. The missing subjects remained at that location as instructed making the search times minimal.

Alger County Sheriff’s Office reminds all that 911 texting is available if a subject’s cell service is unavailable.