NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday marks one year since the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Seth Schuster, Regional Communications Director for the White House says the 988 Lifeline answered nearly five-million contacts in the past year, which is 2-million more than the previous 12 months. Local 3 News spoke with Michigan State Police who says since its inception, the response has been positive.

“Anything that we can get help for people that are in need is a great service to the citizens of the State of Michigan, especially up here in the U.P.,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP, Negaunee Post. “We’re in some rural areas, sometimes during the winter those months can get really long and people can get in depression, different things going on and that 988 number is a great use to get some help out to those people.”

If you or a loved one is struggling, 988 also has a website for resources and support. Click here for more information.