North Country Trail Hikers begin trail clean up

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – With most of the snow melted in the U.P, the hiking season is quickly approaching. Brad Slagle, a North Country Trail Hikers Trail Crew leader, says that combining his love for hiking and being outside with doing something good for the community is very rewarding in the long run.

“I think especially during the last year of the pandemic where people were getting out more and on trails even more for both physical and mental health especially,” Slagle said. “Taking care of the planet, taking care of the trails, and making sure we have a nice planet to live on is extremely important.”

If you are interested in joining a clean-up committee, you can sign up to be on the Trail Crew newsletter by contacting Nancy Kreft at rideonnancy@gmail.com.