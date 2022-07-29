Blueberry Crepe from Yoop-Phoria

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Blueberries were the theme in Downtown Marquette on Friday for the annual blueberry festival. From blueberry brats, pizza, lemonade, beer, and even crepes this festival was sure to have something for everyone to enjoy.

“First you put on some canola oil and then you spread it in circular motions like so,” Daniel Schouten, An employee for Yoophoria said. “Then you put the batter on and swirl it around with the fancy dancy tool. Once it cooks you’re gonna flip it and then once that’s done, flip it again and then you put the Nutella on. My boss always says I put too much and then you scoop in some blueberries. Fold it together and there you go.”

And the food wasn’t the only thing to do at the festival, Lakeshore Skin + Body was serving up some perks all for a good cause.

“So we come out and do some lip perks and eye perks because it is something that is accessible to everyone,” Kim Aisthorpe with Lakeshore Skin + Body said. “It is an express service and people can just drop by our booth and get it done in five minutes or less. It is a really great introduction to a medical-grade treatment and we can actually pair it with a local cause, that’s usually what we do for blueberry fest. It is something that is really easy for us to bring up, get a lot of exposure to people and to do it for the benefit of something good in the community.”

Kim Aisthorpe getting a lip perk at Blueberry Fest

“This year we chose the Jordan DeMay ‘I Got You’ scholarship fund so all proceeds that we make from these perks today will go to that,” Jess Boucher with Lakeshore Skin + Body said.