A Mother’s Heart Essay Contest to celebrate Marquette County moms

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Doulas of Marquette will host its second annual A Mother’s Heart Essay Contest to honor mothers throughout Marquette County.

Local mothers and those who have been inspired by a mother or mother-like figure are invited to submit a 200–500-word essay sharing their journey in motherhood.

“Motherhood cannot be contained in one single person’s story – motherhood is joy and heartache, welcoming and loss, we invite all stories,” said Melinda Britton, owner of Doulas of Marquette. “Mothers play such an important role, and we want to create space for them to share a glimpse into their worlds and experiences.”

Prizes will be awarded for the top three essays with the support of Doulas of Marquette and other local women-owned businesses: Kelly Gilligan Designs, The Marquette Spa, Shailah’s Flower Garden, Donckers, Revisions, and Everyday Wines.

The first place winner will receive earrings donated by Kelly Gilligan Designs, a bouquet donated by Shailah’s Flower Garden, and a Michigan glass and candies donated by Donckers. For the second-place winner, they will receive massage donated by The Marquette Spa/Doulas of Marquette, a custom potted plant donated by Revisions, and a Michigan glass and candies donated by Donckers. And for the third-place winner, a wine gift certificate donated by Everyday Wines and a Michigan glass and candies donated by Donckers.

“Doulas of Marquette is committed to creating space for all mothers and mothers-to-be by fully recognizing that each person is important and what they have to say is valuable to our community and beyond,” said Britton. “I, along with my fellow women-owned businesses, are happy to recognize the women in our community for all they do.”

One submission is permitted per person. The winning essays will be shared on the Doulas of Marquette website. To enter, visit http://doulasofmarquette.com/a-mothers-heart-essay/. The deadline for submission is Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 5 p.m. EST.

Individuals interested in purchasing items highlighted as part of the contest can visit participating businesses.

For more information, you can contact Melinda Britton at (906) 869-0000 or melinda@doulasofmarquette.com.