A sign of change: Imperial Motel merging with Cedar Motor Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you were driving along US-41 through Marquette Township on Monday, there was some activity in front of the Imperial Motel.

The crown-shaped sign was dethroned from its roadside perch.

Base Hospitality Group posted to its Facebook page that the removal of the sign is part of a merger and renovations between the neighboring Cedar Motor Inn and the Imperial Motel.

On the website for Base Hospitality Group, it lists three other properties in it’s portfolio.

When we stopped by the Imperial Motel on Tuesday, some fresh paint was visible on the exterior of the motel. We could hear people hard at work inside the rooms.

We spoke with someone at the property and are working to interview someone from Base Hospitality Group about the merger and plans for the properties.

The person we spoke with said someone was quick to notice the sign removal on Monday and has already agreed to purchase it.