ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Some folks in Ishpeming got the chance to take a trot through history Thursday afternoon.

It was a beautiful day as historians from Cliff’s Shaft Museum gave a historical horse drawn wagon ride to the past. Stops on the tour through old areas of Ishpeming were sites of the Brasswire Ski Jump, Iron Center, Union Park, Jackson Hill Ski Jump, Wawonoin Golf Course, the Ames Mine and Brasswire Mine. The tour was held in the spirit of Ishpeming’s 150th anniversary.

“I love to share the history of this area with people. So many people are so like ‘oh my gosh I didn’t realize that!’ I’ve heard that a lot,” said organizer Joni Gleason. “So, I think it’s important that we preserve some of these stories and some of these important places of the past.”

The horses and the ride was courtesy of Melchiori’s Cold Springs Livery. Gleason said she hopes to work with them to plan more events like this in the future.