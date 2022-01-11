ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for some winter fun this weekend, the Fat-Ish bike race is back once again in Ishpeming on Saturday, January 15.

Whether you mount a bike or not, there is something to do for everyone. There will be free tubing open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., alongside food vendors and music. All festivities are held at the lower lodge in Al Quaal. The non-profit Go Get Outside hosts the event, and proceeds raised will go toward its Teachers Warehouse initiative.

“Come out and support the community,” said Matthew Bloch, co-director of Fat-Ish Bike Race. “Go Get Outside is a non-profit, Ishpeming-based organization. We focus the Fat-Ish proceeds on our Teachers Warehouse [which] helps raise money to donate school supplies to area teachers and the students throughout the school years. So the money raised from this event is going towards that Teachers Warehouse program through Go Get Outside. “

You can still register for either the Fat-Ish short race, long race, or both. There is no registration deadline. To learn more or sign-up to register, click here.

