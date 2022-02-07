NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A special advisory committee has been established for helping to determine a reuse for the former waterworks building on Teal Lake.

The reuse will be limited to recreational uses according to Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

“The property in question is encumbered by an agreement signed with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), this happened when the city was awarded a grant for a fishing dock located on the property in 1996,” said Heffron.

In the agreement the city guarantees that the property will only be used for public recreational purposes. The committee will complete the following tasks by August 31, 2022:

using current city codes determine what work needs to be done to bring the building up to standards

determine the costs associated with that work

hold no less than two public hearings about the issue

present a written report to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council

“Late last year it was determined that the waterworks building is sound for reuse. The waterworks building is considered historic by many. We hope that it can be rehabilitated and found to have a new usefulness for the community,” said Heffron.

City records state that the building was constructed in the 1880’s and supplied the community with water for over 100 years, it was decommissioned in the 1990s. At that time, Negaunee joined a water authority with two other municipalities.

Heffron appointed Don Mourand, Dave Dompierre, Art Gischia, John Larson, Mike Lempinen and Esko Alasimi to the committee.

“I have full confidence that this committee, coupled with their individual skills and abilities will complete their tasks at hand,” said Heffron.