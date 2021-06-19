Alger County law enforcement agencies gather to practice active shooter scenario

MUNISING, Mich (WJMN) – The U.S Coast Guard hosted an exercise called Superior Shield this week in Munising Bay. This exercise allowed law enforcement agencies to get the opportunity to practice various threats that involve vessels in a body of water.

“So everybody came together we designed to the scenario the and then we exercise each part of it.,” LT. Daniel J Rynard, the Public Information Officer for the exercise said. “This was a full-scale exercise, which meant that for this particular scenario, we approach the vessel as we would, we embark marked our law enforcement officers to address the threat. And then from there, we shifted into certain recipes and then also the triage simulated victim.”

Michigan State Police brought up their mobile command center to be part of this exercise.

“It is a mobile command vehicle,” MSP Officer Scott Schlehuber said. “It is a mixture of command, it’s got a conference room forward and then this is actually the dispatcher’s area.

The mobile command center has the ability to bring law enforcement closer to the scene of emergencies while still maintaining daily operations needed to help with any incident.

“We have regular consuls and dispatch consuls as you can see on that screen right there,” Officer Schlehuber said. “That enables that monitor to have multiple talk groups, we call them like a channel, similar to a 911 center.

This mobile command center is one of three with the Michigan State Police. Currently, no mobile command centers are permanently stationed in the ‘U.P’.

“I have the MCV1 is stationed in Cadillac, but there is talk right now of possibly stationing that one in Marquette,” Schlehuber said.

The mobile command center is fully equipped to be a mobile headquarters if need be. The vehicle is equipped with everything from dispatch consuls to wifi, air conditioning, even a mini kitchen with a coffee maker.

Latest stories