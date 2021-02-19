Alger County Sheriff’s Office warns of unsafe ice conditions near Grand Island

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is warning all persons venturing out on Lake Superior near Grand Island.
Information was received advising that the ice conditions on the east side of Grand Island near and around the east channel lighthouse, also known as the Grand Island Ice Caves, are in very poor condition.
The Alger County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public not to venture out on the ice.
