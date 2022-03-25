ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Alger County Transit Authority launched a pilot program at the beginning of March to help people in more rural parts of the area get where they need to go.

The program serves residents living in places like Chatham, Eben Junction, Trenary and all places in between. A driver is stationed in Chatham and will take passengers to places like the store, clinic, restaurant, gas station, post office, bank or work.

“It was brought to my attention by one of our employees who lives out there that our services are poor and expensive for the people to use in that area,” said Paige Eaton, Executive Director, ALTRAN. “So we kind of designed, or picked out some times that we thought might work and are charging people as though they would live in the City of Munising, what our rates would be here for that local area out there and try to cut down on that expense.”

Eaton says usage of the program has been slow and hopes word of mouth will help it take off

“It’s all been positive for the people who have used it,” said Eaton. “It has been a very slow start to that. The drivers have been very patient with me getting this program up and running due to the fact that there just hasn’t been the ridership. I mean they are working eight-hour days with maybe three rides. So, we’ve been trying to funnel some things their way by incorporating some of our service which is out for school kids that we transport from Munising to Superior Central, so they are involved in picking them up from Superior Central and bringing them back to Munising to kind of fill the void a little bit.”

Cost is $2.00 for zero to five miles, $4.00 for five to 10 miles and $6.00 for 10 plus miles. Fare is half of that for senior citizens and the disabled.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, Friday from 7:30 a.m. to midnight and Saturday noon to midnight. The pilot program will run through the end of April and then from there, the times of the operation will be re-evaluated.

To schedule a ride, call (906) 387-4845. For more information on ALTRAN, click here.