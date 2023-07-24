MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter has opened a new office location in Marquette.

The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter provides information and support for Michigan residents living with dementia and their families and caregivers. The association offers a broad range of free programs and services, funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and advocacy efforts.

“We just want to make sure that we have a visible presence in the community because we know that in the U.P. alone there is almost 8,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and that means about 20,000 additional people that are providing care for them. We know that it sometimes a very lonely disease and we want to make sure that they know that we’re here to help,” said Jennifer Lepard, president/CEO of Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter.

The association had to close its previous location during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the staff says they’re ready to provide in-person services again.

“This office is based in Marquette, but we cover all 15 counties of the U.P. I take education programs all across the counties,” said Regional Director Jack Vanderlugt. “I have an education program coming up in the Houghton, Escanaba, Munising, and Ironwood in the next few months. Other than that, now since we have an office I have a place where I can meet people with the disease or caregivers or care partners that live in the area and can come directly to this office and we can have a wonderful conversation about how better we can serve you. We have support groups offered in the area, I have some in the works in Marquette County but we have one in Iron Mountain and we have one in the Sault, and one that is opening up soon in the Calumet area.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Marquette office is located at 1229 West Washington Street, Suite 6. They are open Mondays 9 a.m. – noon and Thursdays 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, you can call the 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900, visit their website, or contact Jack Vanderlugt directly at (906) 373-3107.