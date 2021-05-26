American Legion of Marquette is gearing up for Memorial Day with some special help

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – The American Legion is decorating cemeteries in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. Friends, Family, Boy Scout Troops, and more all gathered at the Park Cemetery in Marquette to place flags on the gravesites of fallen veterans.

Simon Jaklin, a member of Boy Scout Troop #346 from Negaunee says that this is one of his favorite boy scout activities that he has the opportunity to participate in each year.

“I feel like it is important to preserve the memorials so people remember instead of forgetting,” Jaklin said. “I really enjoy doing this. I enjoy putting it up and I enjoy reading their tombstones and seeing what they have to say.”

The American Legion will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette tomorrow to place flags there starting at 6 pm.