MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Festival of the Angry Bear came out of hibernation on Saturday but first kicked off the Angry Bear 5K put on by Queen City Running Company.

The fun run along Lake Superior was also a fundraiser for Special Olympics Area 36 which serves Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

Following the race, Ore Dock Brewing Company was able to present a check of $1,220 to Special Olympics Michigan.

Queen City Running Company’s next race is The Dead Carp 20K and 5K on May 7. Proceeds from that race will benefit Camp UPenninsulin which is a summer youth camp for children with Type 1 Diabetes. To sign up for that race, click here.