NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Whether you’re a cornhole pro or like throwing bags for fun, there’s an event Saturday, September 16 with that in mind to help Negaunee High School students and Upper Peninsula veterans.

The Negaunee Ice Arena, Negaunee Elks Youth Committee, Scholarship Committee and Veterans Committee will be hosting the 2023 Bean Bag Brawl at Negaunee Ice Arena on September 16 to support NHS scholarships and the Elks veterans fund.

Sara Munson, one of the coordinators of the event says there are three categories this year with the addition of a kid’s bracket. The following options are the categories for the tournament:

Competitive teams (bring your own bean bags): $60 with a 50% payout.

Social teams (ages 13+, bean bags will be provided): $40.

Kid’s teams (ages 8-12, bean bags will be provided): $30.

This year, Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme is giving the tournament a try and playing with teammate, Carl Hosang in the social bracket. Their team name is ‘Jack and the Bean Bag.’ The two got some much-needed practice and more is probably needed before the tournament.

To register for the 2023 Bean Bag Brawl, click here. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, reach out to Sara Munson (906) 361-8523 for more information.