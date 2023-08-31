ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s an event that’s held space in the Marquette area for decades and, year after year, it has a big impact.

“It’s a walk that that we want to bring awareness to our community about efforts in suicide prevention, postvention, kind of everything in between,” said Sarah Derwin, a health educator at the Marquette County Health Department. “We have a lot of people that come to this walk that have lost somebody, and it can be a really healing event for them to remember their loved ones.”

The Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance’s “Walk for Hope” draws supporters from all over the area, and unites them in an effort to end the stigma surrounding suicide, share resources with the community, spark important conversations, honor those lost to suicide and promote hope for those who are struggling.

“At the walk, something that’s really special to us is we have what we call honor beads. So, there’ll be a whole bunch of different beads there that will be set out and all of the beads mean something. So, certain colors mean [things] like, ‘I’m here for the loss of a sibling,’ or ‘I’m here for the loss of a child,’ or ‘I’m here because [I] support the cause,’” Derwin explains. “So, we always welcome people to go through those beads and put on whatever they feel comfortable or whatever represents them. So, that can just kind of be a nice way to connect people.”

This year’s “Walk for Hope” is Sunday, September 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming.

“I’ll be doing our kickoff speech before we go on our walk. [It’s} just a nice gentle one mile walk around Al Quaal. We usually do rain or shine and we always find that we have as many people that will still come even if it’s raining, so it really shows a lot about people’s dedication,” says Derwin. “We have people that have been going to this walk for well over a decade and they end up coming every single year, so it’s really heartwarming for us to see them and for them also to know that they have a place here in our community.”

“Walk for Hope” is a fundraiser for the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance, and Derwin says the money raised is used locally for things like trainings, purchasing materials, and their mini-grant program for suicide prevention related projects.

“Every year I’m always surprised, and I’m so grateful for all of the different businesses and organizations that donate as sponsors [and] co-sponsors,” says Derwin. “To see the list and to just see all those businesses that just don’t think twice and provide us funds to be able to do the things that we do.”

You can stay connected and up-to-date on the “Walk for Hope” through the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance’s Facebook page.

You can register for “Walk for Hope” in person at the event, or you can register online here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide or mental health crisis, you’re encouraged to call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.