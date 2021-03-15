Apartments damaged in Negaunee structure fire

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Early Sunday morning emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Oak Street in Negaunee.

The fire was in a home divided into three apartments, responders arrived at approximately 3:30 A.M. Two of the apartments were occupied and four people were in the home at the time of the fire. All residents were outside the building when the fire department arrived on the scene. One of the apartment occupants is receiving financial assistance from the Pigs N Heat Fire Relief Fund.

The fire was extinguished in 45 minutes but hot spots were found throughout the entire upper apartment.

The front apartment had minor damage. One upstairs apartment had heavy smoke and fire damage along with water damage and the other upstairs apartment was totally destroyed.

The following departments were present at the scene of the fire; Negaunee City Fire Department, Ishpeming City Fire Department, Marquette County Rescue 131, Negaunee Township Fire Department, Marquette Township Fire Department was on standby, Negaunee Police, UPHS-Marquette Ambulance, the Salvation Army Mobile Kitchen