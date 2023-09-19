MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — What may be the sole clue left that restaurant Sol Azteca occupied the space above Iron Bay on Washington St. and S Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette is the lone sign hanging a couple stories above the sidewalk.

The door is stripped of decals and the frame just to the right of the restaurant’s main entrance is bare of signage that used to display the Sol Azteca logo. If you had plans to stop in one last time, it appears you missed your chance.

It remains unclear why Sol Azteca closed its doors or what could occupy the downtown, waterfront location next. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest developments as they come in.