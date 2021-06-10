Applications now being accepted for entries in Marquette 4th of July Parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This year’s Fourth of July Parade is scheduled for noon on Sunday, July 4. The parade will take place on Third Street from Fair Avenue to the Marquette Commons.

“Our community is very fortunate to have the BPOE Elks Lodge 405 step up to sponsor the parade”, states Jerry Irby, parade co-chair. “It is especially important this year for us to recognize our Nation and how far we have come in addressing the pandemic.”

Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.

“This year’s parade is a great opportunity to showcase our mission”, noted Russ Ransom, Marquette Elks’ Exhaled Ruler. “We are extremely grateful to the local organizations and individuals who have joined us to finance and plan the parade.”

Entry is free. Organizations and businesses wishing to be a part of the parade can find an application on the website: www.marquettemi.gov/departments/police/. Bands are encouraged. Due to the policy of Order of Elks of the United States, political entries will not be permitted.

For more information contact Sally Davis at daviss@chartermi.net.