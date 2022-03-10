MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Community Foundation of Marquette County has announced it is accepting applications for its Spring 2022 Competitive Grant Cycle. Local non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for funding through the foundation and its affiliate and youth funds for the Marquette Area, Greater Ishpeming Area, Gwinn Area, and Negaunee Area.

The window for applications is open now through 12 p.m. on April 1. Additionally, the Community Foundation provides a step-by-step tutorial on applying for grants on their webpage here.

“Through our competitive annual grant cycle, the Foundation supports charitable programs and projects across Marquette County. Youth, education, arts and culture, and clean energy are just some of the areas we support,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, CEO of the Community Foundation of Marquette County. “We welcome proposals that have a positive, long-term impact on program participants. Our local nonprofits provide critical services and programs, and we appreciate their work in our community.”

The foundation invites registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations to apply for project funding that enriches the lives of people in Marquette County, with the goal of supporting creative approaches that address community needs and have the greatest impact. In 2021, the Foundation awarded $100,000 to 52 organizations across the county during the competitive grant cycle. In addition, the Foundation has awarded a total of $11.7 million in grants benefiting the wider community since it was founded in 1988.

You can find full grant guidelines here. Organizations can contact the Community Foundation at (906) 226-7666 or program@cfofmc.org with any questions.