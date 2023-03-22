MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As we approach Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, the Women’s Center which serves Alger and Marquette counties is helping people get educated on the topic.

As part of Northern Michigan University’s Skill Builder series, the organization held a panel on the process of reporting a sexual assault Wednesday evening.

“This education is important because more than likely whether you know it or not, you know someone who is a survivor of sexual assault and I think this gives a better understanding in a better way for loved ones, friends, family to be able to support them,” said Madison Meehling, SART Coordinator, Women’s Center.

The Women’s Center says they have more event about sexual assault awareness in April.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911 and then call the Women’s Center at 1-800-455-6611. For more information on the Women’s Center, click here.