AU TRAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – With the snow melting and the rain, Au Train has experienced significant amounts of flooding.

Long-time Au Train Lake resident, Gerald Tahtinen, has never experienced water this high and thanks to some well-thought-out building codes, he has little to worry about.

“When we built the home we were required to build a berm,” said Tahtinen. “I said that was a waste of money because it was never needed. So, this is the first time since 2000 that we needed that berm, so I guess somebody knew what they were talking about.”

Although most areas of the central U.P. are seeing the retreat of recent flooding, areas along the Au Train River and around Au Train Lake, which are mostly seasonal dwellings, are still experiencing record-setting high water. Retired civil engineer and expert on area flood potential, Michael Pond, says it all boils down to one culprit, the Forest Lake Dam. He had some advice to give to local homeowners.

“The only way they’re going to solve the problem is to jack their buildings up and put new foundations in and get it above the hundred year floodplain because these events are going to happen on and off as long as we stay in the current situation with the Forest Lake Dam,” explained Pond.

Hopefully, with warmer temperatures and dryer conditions ahead, the Au Train River’s outflow into Lake Superior will eventually see water levels drop and return to normal.

In the meantime, those affected by flooding should report their damage as soon as possible by calling the state’s crisis line by dialing 211. This line can provide access to State funds to restore their damaged property. The deadline to report damage is Friday, May 19th.