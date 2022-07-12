The Michigan Army National Guard and Michigan Department of Natural Resources have partnered to host an on-the-ground training session for the Army National Guard to benefit the Horseshoe Lake boating access site in Marquette County. The work will include graveling, shaping and crowning the access road to the boating access site on Horseshoe Lake.

The training activities from the abandoned campground located on Horseshoe Lake will be held from July 13 through July 18. During this time the road to the boating access site will be closed. If you would like another place for boating, Witch Lake, Twin Lake, and Squaw Lake are all open and located nearby. People who live nearby Horseshoe Lake should expect trucks and equipment entering the facility.

“We are very grateful and proud of the partnership we have with the Michigan National Guard,” said Dan Dowdy, Baraga State Park manager. “This training exercise not only provides a valuable training exercise for the guard but benefits our public lands and access to outdoor recreation.”

This program is a part of U.S. Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training program, which provides training opportunities that increase deployment readiness of the Army National Guard, while preforming services that benefit public lands.

Crews will utilize a variety of Army engineer equipment to improve Horseshoe Lake Road and access to the public boating access site.

For more information of DNR closures, find their closure website here.