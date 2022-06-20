MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A week-long community art event kicked off today in Marquette. The seventh annual art week began today with multiple events happening throughout the city. The events will run through Saturday, June 25th featuring free activities from Presque Isle to Carp River. The theme for this year’s event is Water.

“That theme grew out of many things. Climate changes our shoreline being restored from Mccartey’s to Presque Isle,” said Tiina Morin, the manager of the City of Marquette’s Office of Arts and Culture. “It was eaten up because of the storms, and now we’re restoring it. And so thinking about our shoreline, the lake, but also this cultural trail project is all along the shoreline. So water seemed the perfect fit, you know, kind of the source. It’s the reason we’re all here in this lake. It’s the reason people have come here for a millennium.”

Cultural Conversations are held every day this week at noon. Today’s conversation was given by Sherri Loonsfoot Aldred titled “To Be Remembered”. She is the first indigenous person to paint the Presque Isle sign. She spoke about the importance of remembering history.

“I think it’s good to acknowledge the history of a place and Native Americans have been a part of this area for over 500 years,” Aldred said. “And we have the history of what was done in the area through mining and the buildup of the city from the 1800s, but there isn’t much spoken about the folks who were here before that and who lived on this land and had a relationship with it as well and continue to have a relationship with it.”

Every day this week is loaded with activities for people of all ages. Sunrise poetry readings, art fairs, dance classes, and more will take place in different parts of the city. Live music brings the festivities to an end every night.

