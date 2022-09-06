MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter from Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi, the AG’s office will not take any further action related to a letter from State Representative Sara Cambensy. The letter brought forth questions and concerns related to the sale and development of the former Marquette General Hospital Property.

The AG’s office wrote that it declined from issuing an opinion on legal questions and that there was insufficient evidence to open an investigation.

The original letter was written in July. One day after it was sent to the AG’s office a revision was issued because of an error discovered in one of the claims made within.

The full letter from the AG’s office can be found below:

Representative Cambensy’s Office issued the following response:

The NMU Foundation issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the Attorney General response to State Representative Cambensy.

The Northern Michigan University Foundation is extremely pleased with today’s decision by the Michigan Attorney General declining to take any action regarding unfounded allegations by State Representative Sara Cambensy concerning the redevelopment of the former hospital site.

The Board of Trustees and staff leadership of the NMU Foundation appreciate the Attorney General’s diligent, expeditious and thorough review of this matter, and we remain focused on continuing the process of bringing this significant project to fruition for the benefit of the Marquette area, Northern Michigan University, and the Upper Peninsula.

Our appreciation extends to the City of Marquette staff, Mayor Jenna Smith, City Commissioners, the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Michigan Legislature, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Veridea Group, UP Health System – Marquette, our consulting team, and members of the Marquette and NMU community who have joined this important effort over the course of the past year for the betterment of our community.