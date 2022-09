CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Chocolay Township Police Department is requesting help from the public in finding a missing side-by-side vehicle.

According to police, the side-by-side is believed to have gone missing on or around August 13, 2022.

Photo provided by Chocolay Township Police Department

No additional information is known at this time.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Chocolay Township Police Office at 906-249-4040 or the Central Dispatch non-emergency line at 906-475-9912.