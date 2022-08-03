HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – With the first day of school only a few weeks away, one church is making sure students in the need in the Upper Peninsula have what they need to succeed.

Silver Creek Church in Harvey is in the process of filling hundreds of backpacks with necessary school supplies. Their “Backpack S.O.S” campaign is in its 16th year, growing from helping 50 students to nearly 700 this year. School age children will receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits and clothing vouchers. Pastor Kevin Taylor is confident the most essential school items will be made available to those in need.

“We start with backpacks,” said Taylor. “Obviously, the other things that are on the school supply list; spiral notebooks, loose leaf paper, pencils, pens, erasers, glue, you name it, everything that we possibly can do that a child will need to successfully start that first day of school. We want to provide that for them so that no child is without what they’re in need of to be successful as they start school.”

The Silver Creek Church giveaway will be a drive through event in the church parking lot, located at 219 Silver Creek Rd. It starts this Saturday at 9:00 am and runs until 11:00 am. No prior registration is needed, but keep in mind that supplies may be limited.

