Backpacks, school supplies and more to be given away to Marquette students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Backpack SOS (Support Our Students) will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7 at Silver Creek Church.

Backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits and clothing vouchers will be given to school-aged children who attend the event. The event is a drive-thru and does not require pre-registration. Families should stay in their vehicles and follow directions from the parking lot team. The event was formerly called the Silver Creek Neighborhood Block Party and is supported partially through grants and donations from the Community Foundation of Marquette County, Breakfast Rotary, the Walmart Foundation and the Michigan Dental Association.

Supplies are limited but they will try to help each family in attendance. Silver Creek Church is located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. For more information, call Silver Creek Church at (906)-249-1715