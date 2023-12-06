MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bah humbug, don’t be a Scrooge this Christmas! Get into the holiday spirit with Northern Michigan University’s production of “A Christmas Carol”.

Opening Thursday night, NMU’s Theatre and Dance Department is bringing its own rendition of this Charles Dickens classic to the stage at the Forest Roberts Theatre. The production tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge who is haunted by the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and the Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ is a classic story tied to so many of our holiday traditions,” said Director Jamie Peterson. “It’s that story of hope, that story of second chances, but it reminds us that humanity is every one’s responsibility. And we need that reminder now during the holidays more than ever, to slow down and remember what’s important. I would love for the community to come out and enjoy the show and see these wonderful actors and all of the work that they’ve put into the production of ‘A Christmas Carol’.”

Starting this week, NMU’s production of “A Christmas Carol” has performances December 7-9 with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, December 9. Performances pick back up next week on December 14 and runs through December 16. Those shows will also begin at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, December 16. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.nmu.edu.