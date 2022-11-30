MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette band has made it their ‘Soul Responsibility’ to raise awareness for social and environmental issues. We asked Soul Responsibility about their music and their message.

“I would say what’s important about our music, we, even from a personal stand point is that it’s an outlet to be creative,” said Shannon Johnson, the lead vocalist of the band. “And I’d say even for the people that listen to our music, there’s so many positive connotations that are associated with it, those of which are due to the message that we spread across, which is doing good for the environment or social equality.”

The band has several songs that talk about issues with the environment and social injustice.

“Wanting a better world and talking about really important things that, important conversations to have, and, but being able to do it in a way that can connect all of us, which is music,” said Madeline Gabka, who plays the trumpet in the band and also does some vocals. “And, it’s a universal language and that’s just a great way to share ideas and expand our minds and to make more progress in the world.”

They don’t like to stick to just one genre for their music.

“We play soul, funk, hip hop,” said Eliseo Vega-Darson, who plays the saxophone and the keys and raps for the band. “We’ve got some Latin stuff coming in. We don’t say no to any genre, you know, but this is kind of our flag ship sound. The ‘Soul Responsibility’ sound, if you will. We also like to have a some breakdowns that are a little more heavy rock and of course reggae here and there. We like to keep things diverse.”

They hope to spread their message to their listeners.

“Overall we just want to spread good natured ethics. Our message overall is do good unto one another whether it is just the environment or with social equality.”

Their next show will be at the Masonic Center on New Years Eve at 10 pm.

“I don’t know what you guys are doing New Years Eve, but it’s gonna be crazy down at the Masonic center. We go on at 10, doors open at 8 O’ clock. It’s free, it’s open to the public. i don’t know, there might even be food and stuff, come on through, it’s gonna be awesome.”

The song they played for us is called “James”. They have other songs such as “.82 Cents” where they speak about the wage gap, and “Change our Ways” where they speak about environmental problems.

Soul Responsibility is a 7 piece band that include:

Josh Boudreaux on bass

Madeline Gabka on vocals and trumpet

Shannon Johnson, the lead vocalist

Eliseo Vega-Darson on saxophone, who leads the band

Chris Burhop on guitar

Kevin Johnson on drums

Garrett Alderton on trombone

If you want to know more about Soul Responsibility or if you want to hear more of their music, you can find their Facebook page here. They are also on Instagram @soulresponsibilityband .