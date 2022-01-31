BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – April is Autism Awareness Month and during that month, Bay Cliff Health Camp is launching a new camp designed for kids in the U.P. with autism and their families.

Bay Cliff tells Local 3 News that they reached out to their referral coordinators across the U.P. that work at schools and asked what was a way that the camp can better serve these U.P. communities. Many of the responses that came back included services for kids with autism and their families. So from that, they created this idea for a family camp.

“Really our plan is to do programming that’s kind of about support and connection for the families,” said Seth Rowles, Camp Director, Bay Cliff Health Camp. “And then, also sensory friendly recreation for the kiddos because with some of the feedback we got back from our families was, ‘I don’t feel comfortable going out in my community because I’m afraid if my child is struggling, having some behaviors that I’m going to be judged by other families.’ And so, we’re looking to provide a safe space for them to connect with each other and just have fun as a family.”

If you want to help out, they are also asking for volunteers to help out with the camp.

“One of the big things that we do with our off season programs is we utilize a lot of volunteers and the more volunteers we have for this weekend, I think the more robust the programming can be,” said Rowles.

The camp will be April 8 – 10 for children in the U.P. ages 5 – 17. They will be accepting 13 families.

For families who want to learn more about the camp, Bay Cliff will be holding a virtual Q and A session on February 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the camp, attending the Q and A session or to volunteer, email Rowles srowles@baycliff.org.

