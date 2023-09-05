MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Blackrocks Brewery was the place to be Sunday afternoon to support the Mariucci Family Beacon House.

The hospitality house held their annual ‘Reverse Raffle Draw,’ a fundraiser where people who purchased tickets had a 1-in-250 chance to win a $5,000 cash prize. The event also featured food, drinks, music and raffle prizes.

Funds collected from this event go towards providing hot meals for guests who need to use the hospitality house in times of a medical crisis.

“Yes, it’s a safe, affordable place to stay, that’s a big part of Beacon House,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, CEO, Mariucci Family Beacon House. “But all the love and the comfort that we are able to surround you with while you’re there. I don’t think we’ve ever had a guest who’s left and hasn’t just said, ‘Thank you for that amazing meal that really made all the difference in the world. I was so tired. I’ve been at the hospital for 12 hours,’ or whatever the story was. One of our fabulous cancer patients just checked out, she just finished her chemotherapy. She said not once did she get sick from her chemo, and she believes it was because she ate one of our lunches every day before she went over to get her treatment. She thinks there was something magic in there.”

The big winners on Sunday were Jill White who won $5,000 and Megan Naglich, who won $1,000 in the rebound drawing.

