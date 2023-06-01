ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Upper Peninsula (BBBSCUP) has received a Quality Award from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) for 2022.

Every year, BBBS agencies are recognized by BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council, made up of local BBBS agency leaders and board members, for excellence in the organization’s signature 1-to-1 youth mentoring program. Out of 225 BBBS agencies nationwide, the Central U.P. is one of 32 agencies to receive the award.

“It shows that we follow really strict standards, we have a high-quality program,” said Executive Director Jayne Letts. “We do match support, our intake is very detailed, we do a lot of background checks, reference checks. And when we match people, we don’t just put them out there. We call every month, we do coaching, we address any challenges that the match may be facing and celebrate some of the great things that they’re doing.”

The Quality Award Winners will be formally recognized at the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigger Together” National Conference, held June 26 through June 29 in California.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central U.P. serves Marquette, Alger, Luce, Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee Counties. The organization creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adults and young people. If you would like to become a mentor or enroll your child in the program, please visit bbbsmqt.org for more information.