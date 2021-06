SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Racing season is here and Sands Speedway had their season opener on Sunday.

WJMN Local 3 sponsored the event with their media partners at the Radio Results Network. With 55 racers, Sands Speedway says it was their biggest turnout on the track for opening day.

The next race is this Sunday, June 20. For more information on all things Sands Speedway, click here.

