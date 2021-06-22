Bike races and more are set to take off this weekend in K.I Sawyer

K.I SAWYER, Mich (WJMN) – Kids are set to put their pedal to the metal this Saturday in Sawyer.

This bike event will feature bike races, food, fun, and more. Coordinator Ryan Lipinski says that this event is more than just a bike race, it is a way to teach kids useful skills that they will take with them for the rest of their lives.

“The purpose of the event is just to bring awareness about bicycle safety and stuff like that. Try to teach them things like how to change a tire and patch an intertube,” Lipinski said.

