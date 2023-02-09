MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University students learned about Black history through a mobile museum.

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum travels around the country hoping to educate and empower.

“We educate about the history of the things that have happened to us but also the things that we’ve been able to achieve in spite of things that happened to us,” said Omari Barksdale, the Regional Director of the Mobile Black History Museum. “You know, we can accomplish a great deal of things because it’s all about empowerment. It’s all about understanding what your power is as a person, as a group, as a person living in America, but it takes us understanding the past and understanding what sacrifices that were made for us to understand what kind of sacrifices we can make to achieve higher levels of goals, cooperative economics, cooperative works, and so on and so forth.”

The mobile museum hosts lectures and displays a variety of artifacts that represents slavery, Jim Crow, science, music, Civil Rights, and more.

They hope visitors will keep an open mind as they visit.

“That we are aware, as an organization, as an entity, that many people will walk through our exhibit with many different ideologies, philosophies, and perspectives on what they see on the table and that we just ask that they come in with an open mind and we offer open opportunity to have an honest conversation as long as the conversation remains honest,” said Barksdale.

If you couldn’t make it to this event, NMU’s Black Student Union will be hosting other events throughout Black History Month including a screening of the film Till, a Black Love Day Bake Sale, and a comedy show. To find the dates and times of these events, you can find them on NMU’s website here.

If you would like to know more about the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, you can find their website here.