Bluff Street parking ramp restoration to begin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bluff Street Parking Ramp, located between Front and Third Streets will be closed to public hourly parking starting Monday, August 30.

Access to the parking lot will be maintained for rental parking permit holding with parking shifts to accommodate partial closures as necessary. The project will take place in two phases; first, the east side of both the upper and lower levels will be closed to accommodate phase one. During this time, permit holders will be able to park on the west side of the structure but the electric vehicle charging station will not be available.

During phase two the west side of the structure will be closed with rental permit parking to be available on the east side. Parking permit holders will be contacted directly with more detailed information. Signed two-way ingress and egress will be provided, motorists are advised to exercise caution when entering and leaving the parking structure. Public parking will be available on the street or in other public parking lots during construction.

The expected completion date is October 15, 2021 but this could be delayed due to weather or other factors. The Marquette Downtown Development authority asks for patience during the restoration. Call the Marquette Downtown Development Authority at 906-228-9475 ext. 101 for more information.