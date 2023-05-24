MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The forecast for this Memorial day weekend calls for outdoor activities, and what better way to spend your long weekend than out on a boat?

It’s National Safe Boating Week and I talked to the United States Coast Guard about tips to stay safe while you are out on the water.

“We would just like to emphasize the importance of creating a float plan, having the necessary equipment for your vessel, and always wearing a life jacket,” said Cheyenne Basurto, Fireman in the United States Coast Guard. “A good life jacket is going to be in good working order and Coast Guard approved. So every Coast Guard approved life jacket is going to be labeled as such on the inside. If you own a personal watercraft such as a kayak, paddleboard, or canoe, grab one of these ‘if found’ stickers from the station for easy identification.”

Another important tip to remember is to check the weather before you head out. Nobody wants to get stuck on the water in bad weather!

“The biggest thing is making sure you’re being weather aware, and paying attention to the forecast so you are not caught off guard when you head out on your daily adventure out on the big lake, or even on the small lakes as well,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “And then wearing a life preserver and having ways to receive weather warning information.”

You can find your up to date local forecast and our Local 3 Weather Livestream here.