MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Remember going to book fairs as a child? Snowbound Books is partnering with Ore Dock Brewing Company to bring that experience back in an adult version.

The first-ever Books and Brews will begin with a literary trivia event at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 at Ore Dock Brewing. There will be recent releases, staff recommendations and of course, beer.

“What we wanted to do was kind of recreate the energy of a scholastic book fair, but for adults,” said Chelsea Bromley, Snowbound Books. “So, we thought, why not come together with all of our favorite books, get some brews and have a book fair.”

“We selected a bunch of stuff that’s upcoming or just recently released and a bunch of stuff that we’re excited about that came out in the spring,” said Mike Walker, Snowbound Books.. “We’re looking forward to having some zesty beverages with our friends down at Ore Dock.”

Admission for the event is free. For more information, click here.