Boutique MQT teams up with others to encourage people to shop local

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – While being bored due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Katie Enright had the idea to create a boutique for women in the U.P, by two women in the U.P. called Boutique MQT.

After Katie connected with Karisa Cody, who is the brand’s social media manager the two set their sights on a January 2021 launch date for their new adventure.

“Boredom from home, the pandemic and just not being able to get out and go to stores and do things like that,” Enright said. “I have an interest in clothing like most women do, so we decided to do something on the social media aspect because Karisa, in my opinion, is amazing at it. She is very good so we collaborated together and came up with Boutique Marquette to just sell clothing.”

Enright wants to ensure that Boutique MQT will have trendy, affordable, and quality clothes that are geared for whatever season the U.P is in. This has been a focus of the boutique and Enright says she wants to keep it that way.

“It is definitely important to feature items with our season, it changes so much,” said Enright. ‘We live here so we know. We want to stay with the trends as well so that is one thing.”

Another one of Boutique MQT’s goals is community outreach. After her boutique was an idea during the pandemic, Enright is looking for a way to encourage her shoppers to not only shop small with her but also others in the U.P. Each month the Boutique will team up with another small business, crafter, or DIYer to host a joint giveaway.

“Reminding people that we are still there and we are still open and just supporting one another,” Enright said. “We want to support the customers because they are the ones supporting us as well by keeping our name alive.”

As of now Boutique MQT is an eCommerce business only and is operating out of Enright’s home. Eventually, she wants to open a warehouse and retail store location in the future.

“Yeah, that is a goal. We will say a five-year plan. That is just my tentative thought process,” Enright said. “We want to definitely lock in our online because we want to ship from the future store that we might have if that is possible. But if we can get our social media and online business locked in we will look at having a store.”

Katie Enright Boutique MQT Owner

“We are doing seasonal launches, so we launch in between the seasons as well items and then we do a large launch which is focused on the season that we are in in the Upper Peninsula. The clothing, the boutique is focused mostly on casual. You can go out in our and wear them casually. We are not strictly having one niche at this time. Our spring launch is launching next week on Monday and Monday we will feature all of our items from light sweaters to a few skirts. We will also have a jean line because in the spring you can wear pretty much anything you don’t know what it’s going to entail.”

“Staying with the trends. I actually walked through target yesterday and we are definitely staying with the trends on the boutique. I was very surprised with Tie Dye for example for coming back. The trends are one thing like I said before, is more casual and you can also dress up if you’d like as well. We have just hats, bralettes not so much but we definitely leaned towards sweaters and tops and things like that since that is definitely a seasonal clothing item.”

“We are trying to keep our prices down as much as we can for people who say aren’t working but still want to shop, aren’t going out in the stores and they are just staying at home and then it is also important to still have that good quality of clothing as well.”

“It’s been very good showing people the items we having in between our seasonal launches so it is nice to just keep showing people what we have available. I like to keep ordering things just to not have those big seasonal launches so people go on one time per season but it has been very good to just shop online and sharing what we like with other people.”

“You don’t know what people have planned if they want to travel or if they are going somewhere, just to launch the things as we are getting them on our door.”

“I have a five-week-old baby so it has been pretty different so I was also pregnant during the having the idea of the opening so Karis was very key to having ideas and making this possible. But yeah, it has been very busy. We have been shipping out from my house personally. We plan to have a warehouse somewhere in the future to ship out and then having the store but since we have opened it has been great.”

“To be able to work with Karisa, collaborate on our ideas, and come up with things. It’s very cool to sit at a table and to see the fun stuff we can come up with so it is very exciting. It makes me proud that people are just engaging with us and interested in boutique MQT. It has been very great actually seeing where this idea has lead us.”

“Local businesses I would say can get involved. We can do giveaways together which would be great to support our customers I think that’s great.