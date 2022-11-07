MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Jason David Sadowski, the man arrested in connection to the death of Timothy Mozader in Munising on May 30, 2019 was convicted of Murder in the First Degree on Monday at the Alger County Courthouse.

Sadowski was arrested back in 2019 charged with Homicide-Open Murder.

We spoke with Alger County Prosecutor Robert Steinhoff after the conviction was announced.

“My staff, the people worked on this case. This is our job. This is why we do this. For justice. Justice for people like Tim and Tim’s family. We were able to bring that to them. It’s something we’re very proud of and thankful for,” said Steinhoff.

Steinhoff said, while Alger County is a single attorney office, they were able to reach out to partners in other counties to provide support.

“This was one of the longest trials in Alger County history, and we were able to do it in the Alger County Courthouse. That’s something we’re very proud of.” Steinhoff continued, “This case was about Tim and that’s why we’re here today.”

The verdict brings a sense of relief to Nichole Howard.

“I was scared. Scared for my own safety if he got out because he wasn’t very happy with me in the courtroom.” Howard continued, “I’m the one that found Tim Mozader murdered. I rented the apartment next to him.”

The last three years of her life have been spent seeking justice for a man who had his life cut short.

“I feel happy for the family. I feel justice for Tim. I also feel sorry for Jason. Anyone that has to go to prison for life. I do feel bad for that. But I’m just relieved. I’m ready to be done with it,” added Howard.

Sentencing is set for December 21st. Sadowski is facing the possibility of a life sentence without the possibility of parole.