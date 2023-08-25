MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Barrel and Beam is brewing up a lot more than beer next week.

The Marquette County Conservation District (MCCD) is hosting a “Compost 101” workshop on Tuesday, August 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Barrel + Beam. Attendees can take a garden tour and see a three-compartment compost in action. Maddie O’Donnell, the district manager for MCCD, says this workshop aims at making composting more accessible as it’s not only bettering the environment, but also the lives of the people who do it.

“Composting can be really intimidating. I think that it’s one of those things that there’s almost so much information on the internet, if you Google it, that it can be really overwhelming and you sort of feel like you don’t know where to start. So, we’re gonna show people how to start with just a bucket compost system, something really accessible. I had one in my college apartment so it’s something that I think anybody can do regardless of your living situation,” said O’Donnell. “It’s just so satisfying to put your food scraps in the bin and, a couple weeks later, come back and it’s all just beautiful soil. So, it’s one of those … quick-reward things where you get to immediately see the results of like ‘wow, this didn’t go to landfill, instead I have a beautiful black soil to work with now.'”

The workshop is free to attend and there’s no RSVP required.