Brookridge Heights brings Oktoberfest celebration to frontline workers at Marquette County Medical Care Facility

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Frontline workers at Marquette County Medical Care Facility were treated to a taste of Oktoberfest on Friday. Staff members from Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support in Marquette visited the medical facility as part of its monthly “Virtual Voyage” series.

The medical workers were provided with a bevy of German foods in line with the seasonal celebration, including pretzels, bratwurst, and black forest chocolate torte.

“At Brookridge Heights we’ve had an interesting eighteen months,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Director of Sales and Marketing at Brookridge Heights. “As has the rest of the world. We decided it would be really nice to give back to our partners in Marquette County, so we’ve been going to other facilities in the area to provide their hardworking frontline workers with food from each country we’ve been visiting.”

While 2021 is the first year Brookridge Heights has held the “Virtual Voyage”, they have been encouraged by the positive response to the program and plan to carry it on into 2022.

“We really understand the hard work that goes into caring for others,” Hemmila said. “As we are always doing stuff for our staff at Brookridge also. So, again really just a huge thank you to the staff at Marquette County Medical Care Facility as well as others in the community who are frontline workers who do the same type of thing. You never know, we might be coming to visit you next to bring you food.”