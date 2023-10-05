MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The fourth annual Bundle Up Marquette is underway to get cozy clothes to the community for winter.

Now until October 31, donation boxes will be set up outside Bennett Media Group on Washington Street in Marquette, and Dis ‘n Dat in Gwinn. New or gently used winter apparel including hats, gloves, socks, jackets and coats, boots, snow pants and scarves are welcome. Please do not donate dirty, torn or broken items.

From November 1-3, volunteers will be needed to sort through donations at Bennett Media Group from 5-6 p.m., then to help “dress the park” at Sandy Knoll Elementary School from 9-10 a.m. on November 4. On November 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., anyone is welcome, then, to come “shop” the donations at Sandy Knoll Elementary School and take what they need to stay warm.

