MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to de-stress or just have some fun, Northern Michigan University is hosting a Stress Buster Zumbathon charity event on Thursday.

NMU Rec Sports and Marquette Ending Hunger are collaborating together for a night full of dancing all for a good cause. Whether you’re a student or a community member, anyone is invited to Thursday evening’s event. If you don’t have a Rec Sports membership, you can attend by bringing a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the NMU Food Pantry.

“There are a lot of reasons to show up,” said NMU Rec Sports Zumba Instructor Mark Shevy. “First of all, just having community togetherness, having a lot of fun, creating some great memories, just experiencing a good time. But also, we’re going to have an excellent sound system, dance club light scenario. We’re also going to have a spectacular playlist with artists such as Shakira, Shania [Twain], Pitbull, JLo, Daddy Yanke, Dua Lipa, and lovely lady Lizzo. And on top of all that, we’re going to have a special performance by the NMU Hip-Hop Dance Crew. And most of all, hopefully you’re going to be there, and I mean that to anybody who’s thinking of showing up. You’re the highlight of the whole thing.”

The Stress Buster Zumbathon charity event is this Thursday, April 27 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. at NMU’s Vandament Arena.