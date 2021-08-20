Car fire along US-41 in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 8:45 A.M. on August 20 a car was observed engulfed in flames off US-41 by Jackson Trace Pkwy.
Everyone got out of the vehicle safely. The fire has since been extinguished and first responders were cleaning up the area as of 9:30 A.M. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
