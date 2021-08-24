Caregiver Incentive Project to offer second session of caregiver training

The organization is trying to make a difference when it comes to in-home caregivers.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP) hosted a free mentor-based training program for new in-home caregivers in April, they will host the training again in September.

People ages 18 to 55 that have not worked professionally as a caregiver are eligible for the grant-funded training program. Those attending the training will not be required to pay for the program.

Other requirements for eligibility include the ability to pass a background check and be physically and mentally willing and able to care for the elderly, medically fragile or for people with disabilities.

“We are excited to continue to offer this unique mentor-based, in-home caregiver program to residents of Marquette County,” said Erik Bergh, CIP Program Manager. “Our goal is to provide important training and support for those new to the in-home care setting. We also hope to address the critical shortage of caregivers – and empower everyone in the process.”

The training sessions will be over the course of two weekends in April located at the Norther Center at Northern Michigan University. Days for training are Friday, September 17 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.; Saturday, September 18 from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and Sunday, September 19 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM.

Sessions will focus on different topics including ethics, caregiver and care recipient safety and privacy, communication and interpersonal skills, feeding techniques and more. Participants are also required to complete a free, self-scheduled CPR and first aid training. They will receive an in-home caregiver training certificate at completion of the program.

The following courses are a part of the program:

Communication and Interpersonal Skills, Emergencies and Expectations

Ethics and How to Recognize and Respond to Abuse

Medical Information and Precautions

Responsibilities and Boundaries

Self-Scheduled CPR/First Aid

To register for the course, visit Eventbrite. Snacks are provided and participants will receive a $150 stipend for completing the entire training sequence and online instruction of CPR/First Aid. Support from the Superior Health Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Community Foundation of Marquette County and the West End Health Foundation made the program possible.

Additional information will be provided on CIP’s Scholarship Program, and attendees will be encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit www.the-cip.com.